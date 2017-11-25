False terror alert sparks fear in London’s Oxford Street

London: A false terror alert caused panic on one of London’s busiest shopping streets on Friday, with shoppers seen running for cover after reports of gunfire.
The Metropolitan Police said officers were called just after 4:30 pm after “a number of reports of shots fired on Oxford Street and underground at Oxford Circus tube station.”
Shoppers were seen fleeing the scene and at least one woman was injured.
Police said they responded to the reports of gunfire “as if the incident is terrorist related.”
Armed officers swooped on the area but the British Transport Police said no evidence of gunfire was found.
“The area was searched swiftly,” it said. “We have not located any trace of suspects, evidence of shots fired or casualties.”
Shop workers in the area said media persons that hundreds of people rushed into stores seeking cover as the incident unfolded, perhaps wary of the five terror attacks that have hit the UK this year.