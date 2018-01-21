Fake tobacco unit unearthed in Bhubaneswar, 3 arrested

Bhubaneswar: The special squad of Commissionerate Police on Saturday busted a fake tobacco products manufacturing unit at Mahadevnagar near Jharpada and arrested three persons in this connection.

Police said the unit was engaged in producing fake tobacco products of top brands for the last six months. Packets, labels of several branded companies and other packing materials were seized from the spot.

As the duplicate tobacco packets were being sold at much lower rates compared to original ones in the market, various unscrupulous traders were encouraging the sale to get more profits. A well-organised racket seemed to be behind the illegal trade as the fake products were being sold through several agents to shops in different parts of the city and the State.

Earlier, a fake ghee manufacturing unit had also been busted by police in this area while six persons were arrested in this connection in November 2017.