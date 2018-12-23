Fake tobacco manufacturing unit busted in Jagatsinghpur, 1 held

Jagatsinghpur: A fake tobacco manufacturing unit was busted at Kendal village in this district last night with the arrest of one person involved in the racket, the police said on Sunday.

The arrested, identified as Pramod Sahu, was apprehended after a police party conducted a raid on the illegal unit at Kendal village on Saturday night following a tip-off.

A huge quantity of adulterated tobacco products, machinery, zarda packets, labels of several branded companies, other packaging materials, and a car have been seized during the raid, the police said.

As per reports, the raid was made following allegations of rampant sale of fake zarda products in the district.

Further investigations are on to zero in on other members of the fake tobacco manufacturing racket, the police further said.