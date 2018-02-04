Fake tobacco and cosmetics manufacturing unit busted in Cuttack, 1 held

Cuttack: Commissionerate Police on Saturday busted a fake tobacco and cosmetics manufacturing unit at Das Sahi area of Shankarpur in Bishram Nagar under Badambadi police limits in Cuttack city and arrested its owner.

According to reports, one Kailash Singh Chauhan of Delhi filed a written complaint on behalf of Shree Flavours LLP (Gopal Group) alleging that one Pravat Kumar Sahoo of Das Sahi area of Shankarpur was using their brand name ‘Gopal Zarda’ and manufacturing fake and spurious tobacco.

Acting on the complaint, Badambadi police raided Sahoo’s house and unearthed the fake tobacco manufacturing unit.

During the raid, police also came across fake cosmetic and detergent products such as Fair & Lovely creams, Ujala, Bajaj Almond Oil etc.

Police recovered 86 empty 500 gram Gopal Zarda pouches, 15 Gopal Zarda cartoons, 32 empty 500 ml perfume bottles of hemani aroma, 12 hemani aroma perfumes, huge quantity of raw materials used in manufacture of cosmetic products including three barrels of Agaru, 2100 Agaru bottles, Agaru stickers, 820 Fair & Lovely creams and 1030 250 ml Ujala bottles, DCP Akhilesvar Singh said.

Sahoo has been arrested and is being interrogated, the DCP added. Preliminary investigation revealed that fake products were being sold in the name of reputed brands not only in the city, but also in other parts of the state.