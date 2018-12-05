Fake marriage scam: 10 Indian, 24 Thai women arrested

Bangkok: Ten Indian men and 24 Thai women have been arrested in Thailand on charges of forging documents and filing falsified papers to authorities about their marriages, sources said on Wednesday.

Similarly, twenty Indian suspected to be involved in the forgery are reportedly on the run.

According to sources, the accused Indians had allegedly produced the forged marriage certificates to district officials so that they could be allowed to reside and take care of their fake spouses.

The police arrested the 10 unidentified Indian nationals who had allegedly manipulated fake marriages in connivance with the 24 Thai women.

Six unidentified Thai women were also yet to be located and arrested, an officer told Xinhua. They had been hired at a price of 500 to 5,000 baht to pretend as the Indians’ spouses, the police said.

Thailand’s Immigration Bureau Chief Surachate Hakparn on Tuesday instructed all immigration units throughout the country to crack down on foreigners on suspicion of possibly commit crimes and jeopardize national security.