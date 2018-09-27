Fake IRS officer held in Mayurbhanj

Baripada: A man posing himself as an IRS officer was arrested today for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing jobs in Mayurbhanj district. The accused was identified as Rajat Kumar Panda of Baulapala village in Bhadrak district.

The matter came to the fore after a woman lodged a complaint against the accused with Baripada police in the regard.

Based on the complaint, police arrested Rajat and seized many incriminating documents including Rs 10,000 in cash and two mobile phones from him.

According to reports, Rajat had allegedly demanded Rs 30,000 from the woman on the pretext of providing her a job in an NGO. The woman, after knowing his intention lodged a complaint with the police.

Earlier, Rajat was arrested and sent to jail on similar charges.