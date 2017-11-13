Crime

Fake ghee manufacturing unit busted in Bhubaneswar, six arrested

Pragativadi News Service
fake ghee

Bhubaneswar: The Twin City Commissionerate Police busted a fake ghee manufacturing unit in Bangali sahi area under Laxmisagar police limits late on Sunday night and arrested six persons from the spot.

According to reports, acting on a tip-off, a special team of Commissionerate Police conducted raid on a factory near Cuttack Road and busted a spurious ghee manufacturing unit and seized adulterated ghee weighing above 2 quintal from the spot with arrest of six persons in this connection.

Huge amounts of ghee manufacturing items including refined oil, borax power, ghee pouch packing machines along with LPG cylinders and gas stoves were also recovered from the unit.

Police said the manufacturing unit was engaged in duplicating ghee packets of several reputed brands and sending the products to markets in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Police said the raid would continue in the coming days as they have information on several other such units which are operating in the city.

