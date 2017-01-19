Advocates on cease work today

Bhubaneswar: Protesting the delay in probe of fake social media account of a female lawyer, advocates of the Bhubaneswar Bar Association ceased work today.

On January 14, lawyer Jyotsna Mohanty filed an FIR at Bargarh police station complaining that a fake social media account was created in her name and obscene morphed pictures and also her phone number. However, no action has been taken yet, allege advocates in the city.

As per sources, the account of Mohanty was created by a person related to the family against whom Mohanty’s client is fighting a case.

The bar association members had staged a road block on Wednesday while on Thursday they have called for a cease work.