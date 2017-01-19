Twin City

Advocates on cease work today

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
advocates

Bhubaneswar: Protesting the delay in probe of fake social media account of a female lawyer, advocates of the Bhubaneswar Bar Association ceased work today.

On January 14, lawyer Jyotsna Mohanty filed an FIR at Bargarh police station complaining that a fake social media account was created in her name and obscene morphed pictures and also her phone number. However, no action has been taken yet, allege advocates in the city.

As per sources, the account of Mohanty was created by a person related to the family against whom Mohanty’s client is fighting a case.

The bar association members had staged a road block on Wednesday while on Thursday they have called for a cease work.

Related Items:
Comments

Most Popular

Siberia Lord Jagannath Siberia Lord Jagannath
6.9K
Culture

Lord Jagannath carved out of ice in Siberia
Rachana-Siddhant Rachana-Siddhant
2.8K
Entertainment

Rachana to be seen soon with Siddhant again
Pan card design changed Pan card design changed
2.5K
Headlines

PAN card revives with a new design
Barabati Stadium Barabati Stadium
2.4K
Headlines

India-England ODI : Barabati braces up
bike bike
1.9K
State at Large

Bike borne constables collide with tree, die
To Top