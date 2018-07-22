Fake examinees held during 2nd OJEE in Balasore

Balasore: Two fake examinees were arrested from Government ITI College in Balasore district during the second OJEE on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Sanjeev Kumar alias Pankaj, a Plus III student of Patel College in Bihar, and Vinod Kumar, a resident of Shergarh area under Khantapada police limits in the district.

The invigilators grew suspicious of the activities of the duo and verified their identities an hour after commencement of the examination at 9:30.

Later, they came to know that the duo was appearing for the test by impersonating as candidates. On being informed a police team reached the spot and detained them.

According to sources, Sanjeev was writing the papers for one Priyanshu Prashant while Vinod for Pradipta Mandal.