Fake currency racket busted in Baripada, kingpin arrested

Pragativadi News Service
Fake currency racket

Baripada: In a major breakthrough, Baripada police on Friday busted a fake currency note racket in Baripada and arrested its kingpin, identified as Sk Samiluddin, who was running a fake currency racket in the region.

As many as 94 fake currency notes in denomination of Rs 2000 were seized from the possession of Sheikh Saliuddin, who hails from Basta area of Balasore district.

He was nabbed following investigation leads from two students, who were earlier caught circulating fake Rs 2,000 notes in the market on Wednesday.

The two students were detained by Rasagobindpur police while they were trying to purchase clothes from a store in Baripada with Rs 2,000 note which was found fake.

