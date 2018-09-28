Fake cement factory busted in Cuttack, owner held

Cuttack: In a major crackdown, the Commissionerate Police busted a fake cement factory in Jagatpur Industrial Estate in Cuttack district on Thursday night. The cops also arrested the owner of the illegal unit identified as Sadashiv Behera.

According to reports, Jagatpur police conducted a surprise raid at the factory and seized more than 710 bags of adulterated cement and other equipment used in manufacturing from three different godowns.

The owner of the unit used to adulterate cement by mixing raw materials like marble dust, chemical colours and white cement in the cement, said a police official, adding that the fake cement was later sold at a higher price by using labels of fifteen reputed companies.

Notably, police had traced a duplicate cement unit from Jagatpur Industrial Estate and seized around 7,500 fake cement bags while arresting the factory owner in May. In August, the police had busted another fake cement manufacturing unit operating at Peer Bazaar area in Cuttack.