Fake cement factory busted in Cuttack, one held

Pragativadi News Service
Cuttack: Police on Sunday busted a fake cement manufacturing factory in Jagatpur Industrial Estate area of Cuttack city and arrested the owner.

The owner of the factory has been identified as Lalit Jain hailing from Bhubaneswar.

Over 7, 500 sacks of fake cement kept in the factory were seized by the police including some equipment used for manufacturing them.

The accused used to manufacture cement and pack it in counterfeit bags with logos of different reputed companies and sell it at reduced price to wholesalers and at shops, a police official said.

Several empty sacks of leading cement companies were also recovered from the factory premises during the raid, the official added.

