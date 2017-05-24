Headlines

Fake campus placement in SOA, students return empty-handed

Pragativadi News Service
SOA

Bhubaneswar: The Siksha O Anusandhan (SOA) University on Tuesday lodged a complaint with police against two consulting firms who had allegedly brought in fake companies for recruitment drives during campus placement.

Over 50 students who had graduated from the varsity returned empty-handed after they found that the offer letters they had received from eight companies were actually fake.

The University had persuaded two firms from Delhi and Bengaluru for the campus placement drive and complaint has been filed against them.

As an alternative measure, the varsity has offered the duped students a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000 as teaching assistant for a period of one year till they land a job. The authorities also said the administration will bear the entire course free of students who want to pursue MTech in ITER and first year academic expenses for those want to take up MBA.

