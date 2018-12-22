Facebook, Twitter remove fake sites before Bangladesh poll

Bangladesh: The social networking sites Facebook and Twitter have removed fake sites and accounts ahead of general elections in Bangladesh.

The social networking giants said dozens of fake news sites and accounts pertaining to information praising the government and criticising the opposition parties have been removed.

Nathaniel Gleicher, head of Facebook cybersecurity policy, said that Facebook discovered the pages that were “designed to look like independent news outlets and posted pro-government and anti-opposition content”.

He said investigation indicated that this activity is linked to individuals associated with the Bangladesh government.

Such behaviour is not allowed on Facebook under our misrepresentation policy. We do not want people or organisations creating networks of accounts to mislead others, he added.