Facebook love turned horrifying: Minor detained

Pragativadi News Service
Cuttack: Sadar police on Monday has arrested a minor for allegedly raping a 17 year old girl in pretext of marrying her. The incident has occurred in Kuranga Sasan area under Uttamapur panchayat.

As per police sources, minor son of Sidheswar Nayak of the area had started developing relationship with a minor girl of Palatpur area under Mangalpur police limits oj Jajpur district through ‘Facebook’ during last September. On due course of time, facebook friendship had turned to be a romantic relationship between the duos.

On last January 26, the girl eloped form his house after getting a phone call from the accused to get marry.  After reaching at Cuttack, the accused arranged to keep her at a rented house in Uttamapur area. As per the statement by the girl, the accused had raped her for about 5 days and later leaving her at Badambadi area of the city, the accused had returned back to his house.

The victim, however, did not go to her house. Instead, she went to her boyfriend’s house to seek justice. The local residents took her to Sadar Police Station to file a complaint.

However, basing on the complaint lodged by the victim, police have detained the accused and his father for interrogation.

 

