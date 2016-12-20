Facebook launched new app for group video chat

Facebook Messenger on Monday has launched its own split-screen group video chat feature by which six users can appear in split-screen at the same time while 50 total can listen and talk over voice while sending text, stickers, emojis, and GIFs.

Adding the most-requested feature ever to the app, Facebook said the video chat feature will begin rolling out immediately to Android and iOS devices, and the desktop version of Messenger, worldwide. It’s free on wi-fi but standard data charges will apply on cellular connections. Facebook in a blog posted on Monday has said that with 245 million people making video calls in Messenger every month, now they have tried to bring everyone on Messenger along with the ability to turn group chats into face-to-face conversations completely mitigating the distance.

The newly launched application by Facebook works in the following manner;

To get started, latest version of Facebook Messenger is need to made available in the system.

All which has to be done is to jump into an existing group conversation, or create a new one.

Tap on the video icon on the upper right of the screen to enter the video chat and everyone in the group will be notified. Each person can join when they are ready with just one tap.

For an extra nudge, one can also directly ring just a few people or the whole group.

The launch of the application has made the first popular western messaging app with group video chat.