Face me for 15 minutes in Parliament: Rahul dares Modi

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi today attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a wide spectrum of issues, ranging from the alleged oppression of Dalits at the behest of BJP to women’s safety.

Gandhi lashed out at the PM as he launched a nationwide ‘Save the Constitution’ campaign at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. The national campaign will run at the village level till April 14, 2019

Accusing Modi of turning a blind eye towards the issues that have troubled the nation, he challenged Modi to face him for a 15-minute debate in Parliament.

Rahul accused the BJP-led NDA government of hypocrisy over their policies towards the Dalits.

He added that Modi’s ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign will now have to be improvised to ‘Beti Bachao from BJP MLAs and MPs’. The remark comes in light of the gangrape of a minor girl in Unnao, where the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh was alleged to have shielded the culprits named by the victim.

Talking about the crisis in the judiciary, the Congress president said the Centre was intervening in the functioning of the judicial system. He said the Congress won’t allow the BJP or the RSS to even “touch the Constitution”.

He said the Prime Minister has tarnished the image of India on the global map, citing IMF Chief asking Modi to pay more attention to women of India.

Rahul’s speech has garnered much flak from the BJP, with party president Amit Shah reprimanding him and the Congress on social media.