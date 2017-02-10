Extremists exchange fire with SOG jawans, torch camp in Koraput

Koraput: Left wing extremists exchanged fire with security personnel of Special Operation Group here at Kutudi forest in Koraput district, police sources said.

As of now there have been no inputs of any casualties of any kind. Earlier during wee hours of Friday security personnel intensified combing operations after specific Intel about presence of extremists in the area.

Both sides exchanged fire for some time after which the red ultras backed off and fled the area.

In another development the Maoists torched down a contractor’s camp damaging several building equipments including two JCBs, two tractors and a water tanker. The aforesaid machines were stacked for road construction purposes at Sandengleli in Kalyansinghpur block of the district.

Earlier on February 1 eight policemen were killed during a landmine blast triggered by the Maoists near Sunki on NH-26.