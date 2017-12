Hyderabad: Two wheels of a coach of Rayalaseema Express train derailed near Sirnapalli in Nizamabad district on Saturday morning.

All the passengers were reported to be safe and unhurt in the accident.

In between Uppalwai and Sirnapalli stations on Secunderabad – Mudkhed section, two wheels of a coach of Tr. No. 12793 Tirupati – Nizamabad Rayalaseema Express slipped the track on Saturday morning, as per sources.

Due to the derailment, the train traffic on the section was affected for few hours.