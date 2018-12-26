Explosion in Maithan steel plant injures five labourers, 4 shifted to SCB

Jajpur: Five labourers sustained burn injuries in an explosion in Maithan steel plant in Kalinganagar in Jajpur district on Wednesday.

The injured labourers have been identified as Satyaranjan Sahu, Umanath Yadav (40), Umesh Ray (38), Manas Mallik (21) and Sunil Majhi (24). They were working as contractual labourers in Maithan Ispat Limited.

The labourers were working in the steel plant when an explosion occurred, injuring the five labourers critically. The injured were immediately rushed to the nearby community health centre (CHC).

Of the injured persons, four have been admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH). The health conditions of the injured persons are stated to be critical, sources said.