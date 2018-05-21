Experience Zero Shadow Day today!

Bhubaneswar: People of Odisha would not be able to see their own shadow today following Zero Shadow Day.

While the residents of Bhubaneswar will witness the phenomenon at 11.43 am on May 21 and 11.53 am on July 22, it can be seen at Cuttack around the same time on May 22 and July 22, Deputy Director of Pathani Samanta Planetarium, Bhubaneswar, Subhendu Patnaik informed.

Besides, the phenomenon would be witnessed at 11.52 am on May 28 and 11.56 am on July 15 in Burla, 11.54 am on May 23 and 12.04 pm on July 20 in Balangir, 11.41 am on May 31 and 11.49 am on July 12 in Baripada and 11.58 am on June 2 and 11.56 am on July 10 in Rourkela, he added.

The Zero Shadow Days fall during the movement of the Sun towards the Tropic of Cancer in the north (Uttarayana) and towards the Tropic of Capricorn in the south (Dakshinayana), he informed.

The event can be witnessed at the planetariums in Bhubaneswar and Burla. People can also observe the phenomenon before noon by placing any symmetrical object like bucket, pole, cardboard box and bottle vertically on a plane surface under the direct sun, he concluded.