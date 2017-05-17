Expedite new energy institute work, CM Naveen writes to PM

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday wrote a letter to Narendra Modi urging his intervention to facilitate early construction of the proposed National Institute of New Energy and Innovation (NINEI) in the State capital.

Patnaik stated, “Odisha had taken several steps in accordance with the National Development Goals in the Renewable Energy sector. The State Government has already allotted 73.86 acres of land for free near IIT, Bhubaneswar. However, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) is yet to take possession of the land and start construction of the building.”

“I am happy to share with you that in the renewable energy sector, Government of Odisha has taken several initiatives in accordance with the national development goals including recent announcement of the Odisha Renewable Energy Policy 2016,” Naveen said in the letter.