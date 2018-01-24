International

Expecting arrest, 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed moves Lahore HC

Pragativadi News Service
Hafiz Saeed

Lahore: Anticipating his arrest, the 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind, Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, has approached the Lahore High Court (HC) to prevent the same from happening.

Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD) chief Saeed filed a petition in the Lahore HC on Tuesday in this regard.

In his petition, Saeed claimed that the authorities were once again seeking his arrest in view of a visit of the United Nations delegation on Friday.

Stating that he had recently been released from a 90-day detention, as the authorities had failed to justify the same, the UN-designated terrorist claimed that the government was acting under pressure from the United States and Indian lobbies.

Citing Article 9 of the Pakistan’s constitution, Saeed pleaded the court to restrain the law enforcement agencies from taking any unlawful action against him and respect his fundamental rights.

The Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief, who had recently been released from house arrest, is also looking to contest the 2018 general elections in Pakistan and has, thereby, formed a party by the name of Milli Muslim League (MML).

Pakistan has recently prohibited Saeed’s JuD and Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) from collecting donations.

India has, time and again, protested against Pakistan for harbouring Saeed, who is wanted for plotting the 2008 attack.

