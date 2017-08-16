Expanded terminal building of Jammu Airport to be inaugurated on August 17

Jammu: Jammu airport’s upgraded and newly expanded state-of-the-art terminal building is all set to be inaugurated on Thursday. This airport will offer a world-class experience to passengers with an expanded and modernised terminal, Jammu Divisional Commissioner M K Bhandari said.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Union Minister for Civil Aviation P Ashok Gajapathi Raju will inaugurate the new building.

Bhandari said all arrangements pertaining to security, traffic management, including alternative traffic routes, and other logistics have been taken care of. All the officers of civil and police administration have been directed to maintain highest levels of coordination.

Director Airports Authority of India (AAI) D K Gautam said it was a “major achievement” for AAI that the expansion work in an airport considered “hypersensitive” because of security restrictions and faced with space constraints was carried out with any flight disruptions and with the minimum inconvenience to passengers.

“A tensile fabric canopy from airport ticketing counters to the exit gate was almost ready and will protect passengers from extreme weather. Three aerobridges are also expected to be delivered by the end of September and will be commissioned by mid- November”, he added.