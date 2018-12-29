Executive engineer arrested for taking Rs 21,000 bribe

Deogarh: Vigilance sleuths on Saturday arrested an executive engineer of minor irrigation division in Deogarh district for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 21,000.

The accused was identified as Rabindra Kumar Mahto.

According to sources, Mahato had demanded the bribe from a contractor to pass a bill. Later, the contractor had lodged a complaint with the vigilance department.

Acting on the complaint, the vigilance officials laid a trap to nab the accused. Today, the officials of Deogarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh vigilance division conducted raid at the government quarters of Mahato at 6.30 pm and caught him red-handed.

According to the vigilance officials, Mahato was taking the bribe from Dilip Kumar Padhi of Purunagarh for passing the final bill amount of Rs 10,50,000 for construction of a house in MIC Colony.