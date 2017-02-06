Excise raid on factory, office; MP Jena says political vendetta

Balasore: BJD MP Rabindra Jena whose name has surfaced time and again in the Seashore chit fund scam had to deal with another investigation blow today when Central Excise squad raided his factory and office here. The politician said it was an outcome of political vendetta.

Jena has been questioned by CBI multiple times in the Seashore scam including last month. His Balasore and Cuttack offices were also raided in January soon after which he applied for an anticipatory bail. Today, Central Excise sleuths raided his Balsore based pipe factory and an office. The MP however said he has always kept his tax payments perfect and the raids were only a move of political vendetta.

“I have no clue in what case the Excise squad conducted raids today. But I was not surprised and in fact anticipate more raids by other central government agencies since this is just a political motive by BJP. My tax slate has always been clean and I welcome them to conduct more raids. Yet, they should not fall so low in playing politics,” he said.