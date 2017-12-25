Brown sugar worth Rs 30 lakh seized in Cuttack

Cuttack: In continuation of the special drive by the Excise Department against narcotic drugs and drug peddlers, a flying squad on Monday seized 280 grams of brown sugar worth nearly Rs 30 lakh following raids at two places in Cuttack and arrested two youths.

The anti-drug squad also seized two motorcycles from possession of the drug peddlers, identified as Sk Sahid (30) and Jada Soren (24), from Aradabazar area in Balasore district.

While Sahid was nabbed after a raid near OMP square, Soren was arrested from Jobra barrage chhak.

According to Excise sub-inspector, Hitanshu Sekhar, the excise sleuths had a tip-off that two drug peddlers will be delivering the contraband to some agent in Cuttack, following which they had formed two special teams.

After getting an input about the two drug peddlers they conducted raids and nabbed them with seizure of the narcotic substance.

We are suspecting chain of a major racket behind the peddling and efforts are on to ascertain the source of procurement of the narcotics and disposal point, the official added.