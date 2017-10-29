Exchange of fire between Maoists, Cops in Balangir forest

Balangir: An exchange of fire took place between Maoists and security forces on Saturday morning in the Chandili forests at Lathor in Balangir district.

However, no one was injured in the two-hour-long gun battle. Sources said that acting on a tipoff, a joint team of the District Voluntary Force (DVF) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted raids in the forest area to trace the Maoists’ hideout.

Spotting the security forces, the Maoists first opened fire and in retaliation the security personnel fired back. The exchange of fire reportedly lasted for more than two hours, following which the Red rebels fled from the spot.

The incident occurred during a combing operation by the security forces in the Chandili forest area after getting information from sources about a Maoist hideout, said Balangir district Superintendent of Police S Subramani. However, no casualties have been reported so far from either side in the gun battle. Search operation is still on in the forest, added the SP.