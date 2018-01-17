Ex-Tahasildar sentenced to one year in jail

Baripada: The Special Judge Vigilance, Baripada on Wednesday convicted Retired OAS officer and Ex-Tahasildar Santosh Kumar Mohanty of Udala in Mayurbhanj district.

The anti-graft court sentenced Mohanty to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of one year and to pay a fine of Rs 20, 000.

The conviction related to case of Balasore vigilance police in which Mohanty had been booked under sections 13(2) r/w, 13(1) (d)/7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 registered and chargesheeted in 2014.

The case was registered against the ex-Tahasildar for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 5,000 from one Jogendra Kar of Udala town to release his security deposit amounting to Rs 44,160 deposited at the Tahasil against auction sale of Bhimtail Sand Bed for the year 2012-13.