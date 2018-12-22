Ex-MLA robbed of Rs 2.55 lakh in Odisha’s Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: Unidentified miscreants looted Rs 2.55 lakh from former MLA Sadan Nayak in Nabarangpur district on Saturday.

According to sources, the incident occurred when Nayak was returning with the cash from his petrol pump at Hirli on the outskirts of the district headquarters today evening.

The former legislator was on his way to home in his car when two robbers intercepted him. Soon after he stopped the car, the miscreants snatched away the cash bag from him and fled.

Nayak lodged a complaint in this regard with Nabarangpur police. Acting swiftly, the police carried out search operations in different locations to nab the robbers.

However, no arrest was made till the last report came in.