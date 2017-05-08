Ex-Ministers absent during swearing-in ceremony

Bhubaneswar: The ex-ministers of the Odisha cabinet, who tendered their resignations from their respective posts, paving the way for a high profile cabinet reshuffle, were absent here in the swearing- in ceremony of the new ministers on Sunday.

Former minister Sanjay Dasburma, Pranab Prakash Das, Arun Sahoo, Pradeep Panigrahi, Pushpendra Singhdeo, Lal Bihari Himirika, Sudam Marndi, Jogendra Behera and Debi Prasad Mishra, who have recently resigned from the cabinet, didn’t attend the swearing in ceremony raising doubts over their claim of quitting posts voluntarily.

It may be noted that ten ministers including six new faces from the Biju Janta Dal (BJD) party were inducted into the cabinet of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government on Sunday.

Governor SC Jamir administered the oath to the new ministers in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and others leaders of the BJD at the Raj Bhavan here on Sunday.