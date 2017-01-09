Ex-merchant Navy Sailor stabs father over 30 times

New Delhi: In a horrific incident, a former merchant Navy Sailor allegedly stabbed his father over 30 times, attacked his mother and blew up the flat.

As per sources, the shocking incident took place on Sunday afternoon in Madhu Vihar, when the accused entered his father’s home with a sharp edged weapon and stabbed him several times.

The accused identified asn Rahul Matta who is allegedly stabbed his father RP Matta, repeatedly with a knife and then he turned on his mother Renu Matta and attacked her with the same knife as she tried to save her husband.

Meanwhile, Rahul was once arrested for allegedly molesting a woman in last year.

The tension in the family began nine months ago when Rahul married a divorcee with two children, sources said.

Notably, Rahul, who had been sacked from the merchant Navy and jailed twice, had been disowned by his father, Ravinder Matta, a fortnight ago and forced to vacate the house.