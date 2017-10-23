Ex-IB chief Dineshwar Sharma appointed govt representative on Kashmir

New Delhi: Dineshwar Sharma, a former Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief has been appointed by the NDA government as its interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir, Home Minister Rajnath Singh announced on Monday.

“As a representative of the government of India, Dineshwar Sharma will initiate a sustained interaction and dialogue to understand legitimate aspirations of people in Jammu and Kashmir,” the Home Minister said.

“Welcome the initiative of Union Government, appointing an interlocutor for leading a sustained dialogue with stakeholders in Jammu & Kashmir,” the Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti said.

Sharma, a 1976 batch Kerala cadre IPS officer, retired as director of the IB on December 31, 2016.

He will hold the position of a Cabinet Secretary. However, on talks with separatists, Rajnath said the interlocutor will be free to decide whom to talk to.

Sharma took charge as the interlocutor for peace talks with Assam’s insurgent groups, including the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA).