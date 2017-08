New Delhi: Former IAS officer I V Subba Rao was on Wednesday appointed as secretary to Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment to the post on a contract basis for a period of two years, an order issued by Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.

A 1979 batch IAS officer from Andhra Pradesh, Rao retired from service in August 2015, according to his service records.