Ex-GP secretary gets two years RI in graft case

Dhenkanal: A special vigilance court in Dhenkanal district on Monday convicted a former gram panchayat secretary in a corruption case and sentenced him to two years rigorous imprisonment.

The special vigilance judge also imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 on the convict, Antaryami Barala, the former secretary of Batagaon gram panchayat under Kankadahada block in Dhenkanal district. Failure to pay the penalty will invite an additional jail term of four months, the court said.

According to sources, Barala was arrested by Cuttack vigilance division for demanding and accepting Rs 37500 as percentage commission (PC) from the bill amount of Rs 2,50,000 in 2006.