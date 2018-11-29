Ex-employees of weaver society convicted in corruption case

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
four year rigorous imprisonment
6

Cuttack: A special vigilance court here has sentenced two former employees of Balunkeswar Weavers Society, Gopalpur in Jajpur to four years rigorous imprisonment for misappropriation of over Rs 1 lakh.

The convict duo—former president Chakradhar Das and former secretary Jaladhar Das—were found guilty of  misappropriation of society stock worth Rs1,00,243 by abusing official position as public servant for their common intention.

Related Posts

School headmaster robbed of Rs 1.5 lakh

Rs 5.13L reward for Malkangiri police for ganja detection

Four students injured after bus radiator explodes

The court further sentenced them to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two years and directed them to pay fine of Rs 10,000 for the offence under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. In case of default, they will have to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a further period of 4 months. The substantive sentences are to run concurrently, the court said.

Both the accused have been remanded to jail custody after pronouncement of the judgement. Janardan Mohanty, Ex-Inspector (Retd.), Vigilance Cell, Cuttack had investigated the case and Gauramohan Das, special public persecutor, Vigilance, Cuttack presented the case on behalf of the prosecution.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.