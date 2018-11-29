Ex-employees of weaver society convicted in corruption case

Cuttack: A special vigilance court here has sentenced two former employees of Balunkeswar Weavers Society, Gopalpur in Jajpur to four years rigorous imprisonment for misappropriation of over Rs 1 lakh.

The convict duo—former president Chakradhar Das and former secretary Jaladhar Das—were found guilty of misappropriation of society stock worth Rs1,00,243 by abusing official position as public servant for their common intention.

The court further sentenced them to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two years and directed them to pay fine of Rs 10,000 for the offence under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. In case of default, they will have to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a further period of 4 months. The substantive sentences are to run concurrently, the court said.

Both the accused have been remanded to jail custody after pronouncement of the judgement. Janardan Mohanty, Ex-Inspector (Retd.), Vigilance Cell, Cuttack had investigated the case and Gauramohan Das, special public persecutor, Vigilance, Cuttack presented the case on behalf of the prosecution.