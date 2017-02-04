Ex-Congress leader SM Krishna to join BJP: BS Yeddyurappa

New Delhi: Former Union External Affairs Minister and Karnataka Chief Minister S.M. Krishna will soon join the BJP, Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa announced on Saturday.

Last week, Krishna (84) quit the Congress and said that he was being sidelined in the party because of his age.

The 84-year old first became a Member of Parliament (MP) in 1968 from Mandya. Krishna led the Congress to victory in Karnataka in 1999 and served as the chief minister till 2004.

Krishna was the External Affairs Minister in the second UPA government from 2009 to 2012 after his stint as the Maharashtra Governor from 2004 to 2008 and Karnataka’s Chief Minister from 1999 to 2004.