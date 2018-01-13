Ex-boxer found dead with bullet wounds in Greater Noida flat

Noida: A 27-year-old former national-level boxer was found dead with bullet marks in the head and back in his rented flat in Greater Noida on Friday, according to sources.
Jitender Mann, who had participated in several boxing tournaments across the country before retiring because of an injury, had been working as a trainer in a gym in Alpha 1 for the past three years, sources said.
Mann’s body was found under a blanket with blood stains on Friday afternoon.
The police said primary investigation had revealed that Mann had been shot in the back and the head from close range.
Sources said a team of policemen and forensic experts found the room rummaged and cartridges and beer bottles lying on the floor.
Mann had three bullet marks in the back and one in the head.
Mann also represented India in junior boxing competitions in Russia and Uzbekistan, according to his family.