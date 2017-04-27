EVM’s used in Vikasnagar polls to be seized: Uttarakhand HC

Nainital: Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs ) used for the Vikasnagar constituency in the Uttarakhand assembly elections earlier this year will be taken in court’s custody, the state’s High Court has ruled on Thursday, as requested by a Congress leader through his petition alleging tampering of the machines.

Senior Uttarakhand Congress leader, Nav Prabhat, has challenged the election of the BJP’s Munna Singh Chauhan from Vikasnagar, near capital Dehradun, alleging that the EVMs were rigged.

Opposition parties have alleged that the BJP’s landslide win in Uttarakhand and neighbouring key state Uttar Pradesh last month was aided by tampered EVMs.

About 11,000 EVMs were used for the elections for Uttarakhand’s 70 assembly seats; 139 EVM sets were used in Vikasnagar.

The BJP swept the hill state winning 57 seats, and the Congress has won 11. In Vikasnagar, Chauhan beat Nav Prabhat by a margin of more than 6,000 votes.