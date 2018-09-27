Eviction drive in Jagannath Basti in city opposed by locals

Bhubaneswar: The joint squad of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Commissionerate Police today launched an eviction drive in Jagannath Basti (slum) near Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

The officials launched the eviction drive ahead of the upcoming Men’s Hockey World Cup tournament to be held in Kalinga Stadium from November 28 to December 16. The civic bodies claimed that the slums around the stadium are hampering the development works for the upcoming mega sports event.

Tension prevailed in the area as scores of locals staged a dharna near Jayadev Vihar opposing the eviction drive. Taking stock of the tense situation, around ten platoons of police forces have been deployed to prevent any untoward situation.

The state government had assured re-settlement of around 320 slum-dwelling families to Pandakudia near SUM hospital in the city. However, some slum dwellers alleged that earlier 44 houses were destroyed and a compensation of just Rs 10,000 was provided for each house.

All the illegal encroachments and slums alongside the Kalinga Stadium would be cleared in a phased manner before the commencement of the sports event, informed an official. adding that the evicted areas will be converted into gateways and a parking spot.