Eviction drive conducted by BDA at Jagamara and Bomikhal areas of city

Bhubaneswar: The enforcement team consisting of officers and staffs of the BDA, the BMC and the Commissionerate Police have demolished unauthorized structures on the opposite site of the Santoshi Maa Mandir, Cuttack road at Bamikhal on Friday.

Three temporary hotels, a cabin, a polythene-shed and three extension sheds were demolished and about 2,000 sq ft of Government land was made encroachment-free.

Similarly, the team demolished unauthorized construction of a RCC roofed building on a Government land at Jagamara under the Khandagiri police station on the day.

BDA Enforcement Officer Pramod Kumar Patro, Liaison Subhransu Sekhar Mohanty and Laxmisagar PS IIC BC Sahoo were present.

 

