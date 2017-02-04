Twin City

Eviction drive in the city continues

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Eviction drive in the city continues

Bhubaneswar: The Special Joint Squad (SJS) of the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) cleared the footpaths and cycle tracks from New Airport Square to Patia on Friday.

Around twenty four street vendors and different types of unauthorized vendors were removed by the SJS peacefully.

Similarly, the special squad of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited and BMC carried out eviction of unauthorized encroachment from Satya Nagar to Vani Vihar Square. Total of  sixteen vendors were removed.

In the eviction drive, three flower stalls, four extended garages, two iron stalls and two tiffin stalls and other encroachments were removed.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

Ravindra Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja
9.8K
Latest News Update

Ravindra Jadeja, wife Reeva survive road accident
4.8K
Entertainment

Ollywood romance: From reel to real
Two lovebirds from Patna held in Balasore Two lovebirds from Patna held in Balasore
3.2K
Crime

Two lovebirds from Patna held in Balasore
Odia movie Odia movie
3.2K
Entertainment

New upcoming Odia movie “Lucky”
Ashish Panda Ashish Panda
2.5K
Bollywood

Odia boy Ashish Panda directed music video “Kabhi Yaadon Mein” released
To Top