Eviction drive in the city continues

Bhubaneswar: The Special Joint Squad (SJS) of the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) cleared the footpaths and cycle tracks from New Airport Square to Patia on Friday.

Around twenty four street vendors and different types of unauthorized vendors were removed by the SJS peacefully.

Similarly, the special squad of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited and BMC carried out eviction of unauthorized encroachment from Satya Nagar to Vani Vihar Square. Total of sixteen vendors were removed.

In the eviction drive, three flower stalls, four extended garages, two iron stalls and two tiffin stalls and other encroachments were removed.