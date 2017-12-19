ESPN chief John Skipper resigns to fight drug addiction

International

Washington: ESPN President John Skipper has announced his resignation, admitting that he is fighting a drug problem.

John Skipper, who has been president of the company since 2012, said in a statement that he’s struggled for many years with substance addiction, giving no details of the specific problem.

“I have decided that the most important thing I can do right now is to take care of my problem. . . . I come to this public disclosure with embarrassment, trepidation and a feeling of having let others I care about down,” he added.

ESPN said that its former president, George Bodenheimer, will take over as acting head of the company for the next 90 days.

Skipper, who also served as co-chairman of the Disney Media Networks, said he discussed the matter with Disney executives “and we mutually agreed that it was appropriate that I resign”.

