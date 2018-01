Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance sleuths on Monday arrested Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Dispensary Dresser for accepting a bribe of Rs 3000.

The accused has been identified as Rabindra Kumar Nanda, the ESI Dispensary Dresser of Sahid Nagar in Bhubaneswar.

The anti-corruption team arrested Nanda while taking a bribe of Rs 3000 from one Abhimanyu Barad to process his wife’s medical bill.

He will be forwarded to the court, informed a Vigilance official.