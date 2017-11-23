EPFO lays down provisions to help Pensioners in submitting Jeevan Parmaan with ease

New Delhi: As per the provisions laid down, pensioners under Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995 are required to submit Life Certificate annually in the month of November each year.
From 2016 facility has been provided for submission of Jeevan Pramaan digitally as authentication for proof of identity of the individual pensioners.
In order to obviate the difficulties faced by the pensioners in submission of Jeevan Parmaan in the month of November 2017 following has been decided:
Those pensioners who have already submitted Jeevan Parmaan digitally for the previous year need not essentially submit digital Jeevan Pramaan for the current year. If they face any difficulty in doing so, they may submit paper based life certificate to the concerned pension drawing bank branches or can submit Jeevan Parmaan digitally as per their convenience.
Those who have not submitted Jeevan Parmaan digitally even once should submit Jeevan Parmaan digitally in the month of November 2017. The facility of submission of Jeevan Parmaan digitally are available in all offices of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), pension disbursing banks and common service centre’s. Further, digital Jeevan Pramaan has been made available in the UMANG App of EPFO.