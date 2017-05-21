EOW of Crime Branch arrests man for defrauding SBI

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the State Crime Branch on Saturday arrested a person for availing loans of Rs 54 lakh from two branches of State Bank of India (SBI) in Cuttack by furnishing fabricated documents.

The accused identified as Sarat Kumar Maharana, had taken a cash credit loan Rs 13.8 lakh from SBI Hyderabad and a housing loan of Rs 40 lakh from SBI City Branch in Cuttack.

It has been alleged that Maharana had produced forged documents of the guarantor as well as a plot of land which was mortgaged with the bank for availing the cash credit loan. In case of the home loan, he forged a sale deed apart from using fake guarantor who impersonated as Biswanath Maharana, EOW sources said.

The EOW had registered a case in October 2012 on the basis of complaint lodged by Regional Manager of SBI. Maharana, who belongs to Begunia in Khurda district, was booked on charges of cheating, impersonation and forgery. He will be produced before the court on Sunday, the sources added.