Headlines

EOW of Crime Branch arrests builder for duping over 100 investors

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
EOW

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Odisha Crime Branch (CB) today arrested builder Santosh Jena for allegedly duping over hundred investors in providing land in Bhubaneswar.

Jena was arrested from Khandagiri area of Bhubaneswar, police said.

According to reports, Jena’s company Ms Creative Assets Developers Pvt Ltd allegedly cheated over 150 depositors promising them to provide plots in the city.

Bijay Kumar Sharma, Special Director General (DG) of Odisha Crime Branch, took to twitter to inform this.

“Santosh Jena’s company Ms Creative Assets Developers Pvt Ltd had cheated over 150 depositors who were promised plotted land”, he tweeted.

 

Related Items:, , , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Ramdev Ramdev
11.4K
Latest News Update

Ramdev baba accident goes viral
7th Pay 7th Pay
7.1K
Headlines

State Fitment Panel on 7th Pay to table report today
Odia song Odia song
5.4K
Entertainment

Popular Odia Song “Jai Phula” in America gym center
Vajpayee Vajpayee
4.2K
Headlines

CM Naveen Patnaik meets Atal Bihari Vajpayee, asks about health
Air Asia flight from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur to launch today Air Asia flight from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur to launch today
3.7K
Headlines

Air Asia flight from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur to launch today
To Top