EOW of Crime Branch arrests builder for duping over 100 investors

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Odisha Crime Branch (CB) today arrested builder Santosh Jena for allegedly duping over hundred investors in providing land in Bhubaneswar.

Jena was arrested from Khandagiri area of Bhubaneswar, police said.

According to reports, Jena’s company Ms Creative Assets Developers Pvt Ltd allegedly cheated over 150 depositors promising them to provide plots in the city.

Bijay Kumar Sharma, Special Director General (DG) of Odisha Crime Branch, took to twitter to inform this.

“Santosh Jena’s company Ms Creative Assets Developers Pvt Ltd had cheated over 150 depositors who were promised plotted land”, he tweeted.