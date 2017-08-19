EOW arrests two rice mill owners for non-delivery of resultant rice

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the State CB has arrested two rice mill owners for misappropriation of delivering government rice worth over Rs 4 crores.

The accused, identified as Pankaj Agrawal, Director of Ganapati Industries in Bhadrak and Dillip Agrawal, Managing Director of Sabitri Industries in Jajpur.

EOW informed that both the rice mill owners were arrested basing on the FIR registered by Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation in connection with the failure in delivery of rice after receiving paddy by the defaulters.

Reportedly, the Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation had entrusted 66,046 quintal of paddy to Ganapati Industries under the decentralization procurement scheme, while the mill only delivered 36.395 quintal of rice as a result of which the state exchequer suffered Rs 1.22 crore of consequential loss.

Similarly, Dillip Agrawal has been arrested for non-delivery of resultant rice worth Rs 2.97 crore after taking paddy from the coporation.

Officials of the EOW informed that Pankaj would be produced before a local court in West Bardman (West Bengal) and will be brought on transit remand for production before SDJM, Bhadrak.

Meanwhile, Dillip will be produced before the JMFC, Chandikhol.