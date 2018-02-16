EOW arrests two in fraud case

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) today arrested two persons for allegedly duping to the tune of Rs three crore to investors by establishing a business establishment.

The arrested have been identified as Sampad Kumar Jogania and Ajitesh Jogania.

According to EOW, an accused Bikash Kumar Bhuyan, who is under judicial custody, along with Sampad, Ajitesh and other associates had mobilized deposits over Rs three crore during 2015-16 from large number of investors in a view to invest the same in well reputed companies by producing false documents.

However, the prime accused Bikash and his associates closed down their office and absconded without refunding the invested amount to the investors who were ultimately cheated.

While Bikash was arrested last year from Delhi and is under judicial custody, the EOW arrested his two associates today.

Both the accused were forwarded to the OPID court, Cuttack.