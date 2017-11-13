EOW arrests real-estate firm director for defrauding purchasers

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha police today arrested director of a real-estate firm for allegedly defrauding customers.

The arrested have been identified as Nirupama Sundaray, Director of Arundhati Infratech Pvt. Ltd.

According to EOW, the registered office of the company at plot no K-6, HIG-177 in Kalga Vihar here had made advertisements in media for booking residential plots with houses in their project ‘Arundhati Vihar’ situated in Jagasara mouza under Janti tehsil during 2010.

The company made agreements with around 250 intended purchasers to provide simplex building with the plot.

Subsequently, the company executed sale deed on receipt of the cost of land and part payment towards the construction of the building.

The company has collected around Rs 3 crore from intended purchasers. As per agreement, the company had to complete the construction within a period of 18-24 months from the date of approval of the building plan.

However, the construction work has not been completed yet after 6-7 years.

The investigation has further disclosed that the company has executed many fake sale deeds using forged documents without any record of right with dishonest intention to cheat the intended purchasers.

Later, the accused was forwarded to court today.